Grassroots Salad Company ingredients are ‘served straight from the farm to our counter’

MILWAUKEE -- Grassroots Salad Company provides healthy and tasty made-to-order salads and wraps for people on the go. Their ingredients are fresh, all natural and sourced locally when possible and dressings are made in-house.

Grassroots Salad Company

Our Roots

After spending countless summers on their grandfather’s farm, Grassroots Salad Company’s founders know first-hand that some of the best-tasting ingredients come straight from the farm. We wanted to bring that same great taste to our customers! That’s why many of our ingredients, including some seasonal, often local and organic ingredients, are served straight from the farm to our counter.

Our Environment

From our store design to our packaging and many aspects of our brand in-between, we pride ourselves on helping keep our planet green!

Design: Most of the wood at our stores is reclaimed wood and the countertops are made of recycled paper.

Packaging: Our salads and wraps are served in compostable bowls, derived from plants grown in the USA and our plasticware is biodegradable.

Chemical-Free: We thoroughly wash all of our ingredients in natural and Eco-friendly products.

Energy-Efficient: Our stores use all LED lighting and no ranges to help decrease our footprint.

