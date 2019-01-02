× Greenfield police: Masked man robs Toppers Pizza near 81st and Layton

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are investigating the armed robbery of the Toppers Pizza near 81st and Layton Ave. on Tuesday evening, Jan. 1.

Officials say the suspect walked into the restaurant around 8:45 p.m., displayed a weapon and took cash.

The suspect is described as a male, white, wearing a blue and gray plaid jacket, a black hoodie with the hood up, and a black face mask with gold trim. The suspect drove off in a red Ford Focus.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

If you have information that could help Greenfield police in this case, you are urged to call 414-761-5300.