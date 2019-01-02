‘He’s trying to kill me:’ Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman 30+ times, abandoning boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A man police said stabbed a Connecticut mother more than 30 times was arrested in New York.

Police identified the suspect as Edgar Maldonado of Worcester, Massachusetts.

During a news conference in Hartford, Connecticut on Wednesday, Jan. 2, police called Maldonado a man with a record of previous domestic violence incidents. They said he was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. by New York City police.

"We have a lot of communications, a lot of agencies, police, [Department of Children and Families], local police," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police. "We deal with a track, with Connecticut transit, everybody that we can. Obviously, we even reach into some of the social media apps [such as] Uber, Lyft and taxi companies -- so it’s a lot of moving parts and it’s difficult. It’s tedious, but we get through it."

Information was obtained by officers about Maldonado being in the area, and the NYPD responded and located him. Maldonado was being held as a fugitive.

Meanwhile, his 43-year-old girlfriend continued to fight for her life on Wednesday, police said. She was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Early Tuesday morning, the unidentified Hartford, Connecticut woman was stabbed dozens of times in a vehicle with her 6-year-old son.

One neighbor near the Natick Street scene in Hartford described what it looked like -- something out of a movie. She said the victim showed up at her doorstep pleading "help me, he's trying to kill me."

"She was bleeding everywhere, asking for help," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified. "So I told her 'give me a second.' My boyfriend went and grabbed the phone. We called 911. They said 'we’ll be there in like two minutes.' That’s when the police, the firemen and ambulance came."

Police said the victim suffered defensive wounds to her hands and arms, but also some critical wounds to her torso.

Maldonado drove to Worcester, Massachusetts, where police said he ditched the car and left the boy. Worcester police said a weapon was in plain sight in the vehicle.

Hartford police said they would issue a search warrant to retrieve the vehicle and weapon.

The boy was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The victim's family had one message for Maldonado while he was on the run.

"Turn yourself in," they said. "You’re a coward, as far as we see it."

Maldonado now faces several charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Hartford police said Wednesday they were still waiting to interview him and the victim.