Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye expecting 4th child via surrogate

Posted 11:08 am, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, January 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, according to TMZ.

Sources tell TMZ Kim and Kanye are expecting a baby boy in early May.

The new baby will join North, Saint and Chicago. Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate in 2017 to carry baby Chicago to term. She was born in January 2018.

Kim has a condition called placenta accreta, which makes another pregnancy for herself life-threatening, according to TMZ.