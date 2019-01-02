× Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye expecting 4th child via surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, according to TMZ.

Sources tell TMZ Kim and Kanye are expecting a baby boy in early May.

The new baby will join North, Saint and Chicago. Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate in 2017 to carry baby Chicago to term. She was born in January 2018.

Kim has a condition called placenta accreta, which makes another pregnancy for herself life-threatening, according to TMZ.