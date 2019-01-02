Medical Examiner investigating 17 deaths, including 6 probable overdoses, 3 homicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner on Wednesday, Jan. 2 will begin autopsies on 17 people who died over the holiday weekend. The deaths took place between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Most of the deaths are under investigation by Milwaukee police. The youngest victim is just two years old.

The death investigations include:

Six probable overdose deaths

Three homicides

Five motor vehicle fatalities

Three natural causes

The Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed for FOX6 News a man, 29, and a 2-year-old girl were inside a vehicle that was pulled from the KK River Tuesday -- after entering the water during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve.

One person, a woman, 19, was initially recovered on Monday night, Dec. 31. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle and careened directly into the KK River.

Police have not released the names of the victims. We do know all three are from Milwaukee. Their autopsies will begin Wednesday.