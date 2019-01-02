× Milwaukee County’s ‘Operation Drive Sober’ nets 24 drunk driving arrests

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols for drunk driving over the New Year holiday weekend. Those patrols resulted in the arrest of 24 drunken drivers — including 14 first-time offenders.

Operation Drive Sober was conducted from 4 p.m. on Friday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. The average preliminary breath test (PBT) of those arrested was .16 — or twice the legal limit. Of note, there were two cases in which the person pulled over was arrested for OWI-5th.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, a deputy pulled over a 36-year-old Milwaukee man traveling northbound on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange. The driver passed the marked squad traveling at 100 miles per hour — and exited at McKinley Ave. The vehicle eventually stopped at 14th and Walnut. Officials say the 36-year-old man showed signs of intoxication, and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. His PBT was .232 — or nearly three times the legal limit. If convicted on the OWI-5th charge, he faces up to ten years in prison.

On Monday, Dec. 31, a deputy pulled over a 35-year-old Port Washington man. Officials say the driver was spotted making an unsafe lane deviation at a high rate of speed, estimated at 80 mph in a 50 mph zone on southbound I-43 near Locust St. The driver tested a .18 on a PBT and had a suspended driver’s license. He told the deputy he drank a six-pack of beer. This driver also faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Also of note, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for OWI-4th. He told a deputy he had been drinking champagne while watching football games. In a separate incident, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for OWI-1st with minor child in vehicle. The woman told the deputy she drank three shots of alcohol. Her PBT was .145. A 6-month-old infant was in the back seat of the car — and turned over to a relative.