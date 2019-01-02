‘Please do not hurt yourselves:’ Netflix officials warn against ‘Bird Box Meme Challenge’

MILWAUKEE — It’s something that should go without saying, but Netflix officials are saying it anyway. Don’t walk around outdoors blindfolded.

Netflix officials tweeted on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in part: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box challenge.”

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The Netflix film “Bird Box” stars Sandra Bullock. The characters in the movie have to wear blindfolds to avoid looking at mysterious creatures that have invaded human society.

The movie, of course, is fiction.

In the real world, some people have taken to social media with the “Bird Box Meme Challenge,” posting video of themselves walking around blindfolded outside.

Netflix officials have discouraged people from engaging in dangerous behavior.