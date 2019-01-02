‘Please do not hurt yourselves:’ Netflix officials warn against ‘Bird Box Meme Challenge’

MILWAUKEE — It’s something that should go without saying, but Netflix officials are saying it anyway. Don’t walk around outdoors blindfolded.
Netflix officials tweeted on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in part: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box challenge.”
The Netflix film “Bird Box” stars Sandra Bullock. The characters in the movie have to wear blindfolds to avoid looking at mysterious creatures that have invaded human society.
The movie, of course, is fiction.
In the real world, some people have taken to social media with the “Bird Box Meme Challenge,” posting video of themselves walking around blindfolded outside.
Netflix officials have discouraged people from engaging in dangerous behavior.