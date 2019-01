MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 1 near 36th and Burleigh. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, a 35-year-old man suffered a serious gunshot wound during a robbery attempt. He is being treated a local hospital.

Two females were taken into custody in the area of 38th and Burleigh in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.