Renovations underway: Café Centraal to reopen in February as Centraal Grand Café & Tappery

BAY VIEW — Café Centraal in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood will reopen as Centraal Grand Café & Tappery — and officials released renderings of what it will look like when renovations are complete.

According to a press release, the new concept adds an entirely new beverage experience, with over 70 beverages on tap, including beer, wine, cocktails, craft soda, tea, coffee and other non-alcoholic offerings.

Café Centraal closed Wednesday, Jan. 2 for the renovation work. It’s expected to reopen in February. In addition to the expanded beverage options, there will be an expanded kitchen, new food and beverage coolers, refinished flooring, a redesigned bar and visual updates throughout the space.

The release said the new design will divide the building into two spaces: The “Tappery” in the front of the building, with a larger focus on beers and craft tap beverages, and a “Grand Café” space in the back of the restaurant focused on brunch, lunch and dinner. The design also features an event space with an art gallery vibe and an extensive courtyard for outdoor dining.

The menu will continue to feature diverse, global café fare, but will introduce a “snacks” menu to accompany the beverage offerings, as well as some large-format platters meant for sharing between diners.

Perhaps the biggest change in the menu will be the addition of brunch on weekdays.