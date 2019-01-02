‘Terrible loss:’ Marine killed at barracks identified; shooting investigated as possible accidental discharge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Marine who was fatally shot Tuesday at the Marine Barracks in Washington has been identified as Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia, 20, of Karlstad, Minnesota, according to a press release from the Marine Corps on Wednesday.

Kuznia was stationed at the barracks, where he served as a team leader for Guard Company, according to the release.

“We are truly saddened by this terrible loss. Riley was a highly driven and goal-oriented Marine whose positive attitude set the example here at the Barracks,” said Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Riley’s family and friends, and our priority continues to be taking care of them during this tragic time.”

The shooting is being investigated as a possible accidental discharge, a Marine Corps official told CNN on Wednesday.

A brief incident report released by DC police stated that officers who responded to the scene early Tuesday morning found that one of the individuals present “had been handling a firearm” and that the Marine had been shot.

The Marine was then transported to the Washington Hospital Center where “despite lifesaving measures” the Marine “succumbed to his injuries” and was pronounced dead at 5:59 am.

CNN previously reported that the fatal injury was not self-inflicted, according to Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson.

Because the incident occurred on the grounds of the Marine Barracks, it was determined not to be a threat to local residents.

When reached by CNN, DC police said they couldn’t expand on the investigation into the shooting.

Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz offered his condolences to Kuznia’s family Wednesday.

“My deepest sympathies to the family of Riley Kuznia, a native Minnesotan and U.S. Marine,” Walz tweeted. “We are forever grateful for your service to our state and our country. May your family find peace and strength in outpouring of love and support from the community.”