Whitewater man claims $100K top prize on Holiday Countdown scratch-off

WHITEWATER — It’s a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for a Whitewater man who claimed $100,000 from the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, James Stevenson received the scratch-off for Christmas. On Dec. 26, he scratched to reveal the six-figure payout — the game’s final top prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store — located on Main Street in Whitewater.

Stevenson tells the Wisconsin Lottery, while he does not play, he is in awe of his winnings. He plans to play, and possible travel with his earnings.