2 in custody after allegedly firing gun from moving vehicle, fleeing police in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Two people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase through Wauwatosa. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Wauwatosa police say a detective and officer were in an unmarked vehicle, when they witnessed a person firing a handgun from a moving vehicle near 76th and Hampton Avenue.

Officials called for backup. A marked squad attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say following a pursuit and foot chase, the two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

The person who they were allegedly shooting at did not remain at the scene and has not come forward.

Wauwatosa police and Milwaukee police are working together on the investigation.