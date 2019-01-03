Check out a bird’s-eye view of Ice Castles construction in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Mother Nature simply is not cooperating when it comes to the construction of the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva — and the work may become even more hindered this weekend.

FOX6 News received on Thursday, Jan. 3 an aerial view of the work at hand from View from Above-Wisconsin.

Ice Castles is expected to open on Thursday, Jan. 10 at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. But that is assuming the sun and warmer than normal temperatures do not put a complete damper on the construction. Site work on Lake Geneva’s frozen fortress began in September. When complete, it is expected to soar 30 to 35 feet into the sky.

There are only five other Ice Castles currently open. They are located in Utah, Minnesota, Colorado, New Hampshire and Alberta, Canada.