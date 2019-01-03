× Governor Walker orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker ordered flags to half-staff on Sunday, Jan. 6 as a mark of respect for Captain Christopher Truman of the Lake Mills Fire Department.

Captain Truman died on Dec. 31, 2018 while assisting a driver of a crashed vehicle on Highway 12 near the Yahara River Bridge in Monona.

Truman was a member and volunteer of the Lake Mills Fire Department for 13 years. The governor said he “leaves behind an honorable legacy of service, and the people of Wisconsin mourn his death.”