‘I promised you transparency:’ Chief Morales offers review of MPD’s 2018 accomplishments

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales offered a review on Thursday, Jan. 3 of the accomplishments of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) in 2018 -- and then outlined his goals for the year ahead.

"The city is safer than it was a year ago," Morales said in the Thursday afternoon news conference.

"I think Chief Morales has certainly hit the ground running," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Morales was appointed by the Fire and Police Commission in April 2018 -- and faced a number of challenges in 2018. Data shows homicides and non-fatal shootings were on the decline in 2018. The same was true of carjackings.

"After being double digits in carjackings through the spring, we finished the year with a seven percent decrease from 2017," Morales said.

The chief put 100 more officers on the streets. Under his leadership, the department joined the Suburban Violent Crimes Task Force.

"I promised you transparency," Morales said. "And starting in October, I instituted a policy that we will provide community briefings to show the public relevant body camera video and other evidence for officer-involved shootings within 45 days of the incident and before any charging decisions have been made. We have now released three community briefings."

The challenges for the MPD in 2019 include tackling the violent crimes plaguing certain Milwaukee neighborhoods -- and Morales asked for the public's support in the new year.

"I ask everyone of you to take ownership in making Milwaukee a safer city," Morales said.

Complete text of Chief Morales' statement