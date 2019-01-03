× Jimmy Buffett to play Alpine Valley in Elkhorn July 20

ELKHORN — Jimmy Buffet is coming back to Alpine Valley in Elkhorn this summer!

The show is set for Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. at the venue located at W2699 County Road D, Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

The show is part of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers’ “Son of a Son of a Sailor” tour.

Jimmy Buffett was last at Alpine Valley in 2016.

The venue closed for the 2017 season — the first time that happened since it opened in 1977.