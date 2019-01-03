Major league workout: Delta Sports Performance helps baseball athletes reach their maximum potential

GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Delta Sports Performance in Glendale. Delta Sports Performance helps baseball athletes reach their maximum potential using the forward most "data-driven" training and instruction.
About Delta Sports Performance (website)
4 Week Group Hitting Program
A four week long program designed around fixing common issues often seen within a high school baseball/softball swing.
Each client will take an initial assessment of their swing, gathering important metrics such as Launch Angle, Exit Velocity and Point of Impact on various pitches.
They will then train once a week for four weeks to correct certain flaws in their swings, often bat path issues and inefficient lower half activation.
They will then reassess at the end of the program, and be sent home with the data that monitored their improvements.
Delta Sports Performance Throwing Velocity Program
With average fastball velocity in Major League Baseball climbing over 92mph in 2018, the ability to throw the baseball hard is more sought after than ever. Long gone are the days where collegiate scholarships are given out to pitchers who “locate”. If you are interested in throwing harder, whether off the mound or in the field, Delta Sports Performance is now offering you that opportunity.
This program will be available to high school athletes, softball or baseball and will be eight weeks in length. It will combine Driveline baseball throwing protocols with a weekly training program geared to help each individual athlete maximize their physical ability to throw a baseball or softball. It will require three days of attendance per week, because there is no easy route to increasing velocity. If you are serious about improving arm strength, and therefore improving your chances to play at the next level, this program is perfectly suited for you.
Individual Lessons - The athlete gets to work one-on-one instruction with the coach for an hour. They can work on a variety of things including; pitching, hitting, fielding, and catching.
$60/Hour $90/2 Players
Softball Nights - A unique opportunity for girls to sign up for an hour of live pitching and hitting. The first 30 minutes will focus on specific skill and drill work, while the second 30 minutes will be swings taken using the Hittrax.
$25/Player