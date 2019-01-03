Major league workout: Delta Sports Performance helps baseball athletes reach their maximum potential

GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Delta Sports Performance in Glendale. Delta Sports Performance helps baseball athletes reach their maximum potential using the forward most "data-driven" training and instruction.

About Delta Sports Performance (website)

Each client will take an initial assessment of their swing, gathering important metrics such as Launch Angle, Exit Velocity and Point of Impact on various pitches.

They will then train once a week for four weeks to correct certain flaws in their swings, often bat path issues and inefficient lower half activation.

They will then reassess at the end of the program, and be sent home with the data that monitored their improvements.

Delta Sports Performance Throwing Velocity Program

With average fastball velocity in Major League Baseball climbing over 92mph in 2018, the ability to throw the baseball hard is more sought after than ever. Long gone are the days where collegiate scholarships are given out to pitchers who “locate”. If you are interested in throwing harder, whether off the mound or in the field, Delta Sports Performance is now offering you that opportunity.