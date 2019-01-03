Man charged in connection with package thefts in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with dozens of package thefts throughout Greenfield and Milwaukee County. Mario Beltran is facing one count of concealing stolen property and eight counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 29 shortly before 6 p.m. a sergeant was dispatched to a home on Anthony Drive in Greenfield for the report of a theft of packages.

Upon arrival, the sergeant made contact with a resident, who stated she received a notice that two packages from Amazon and one delivered by FedEx arrived at her home around 3:13 p.m. Around 3:15 p.m., the resident says her doorbell camera captured a man, later identified as Mario Beltran, stealing the packages.

Two of the packages had at least $200 worth of donations for families in need of baby supplies.

On Dec. 1 around 9:45 p.m. the sergeant observed a black Cadillac traveling without any headlines on. The vehicle matched the description of the one captured on the victim’s doorbell camera. The sergeant pulled the suspect over just south of Howard Avenue. It was then the sergeant saw an Amazon box in the car — and soon recovered numerous stolen packages from the suspect’s apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, throughout the apartment, the sergeant recovered numerous items that were still in their packaging. Several boxes still had packaging slips on them while several others had the labels ripped off.

The total value of those stolen items totals $4,347.44.