× Newborns at Froedtert hospitals get Milwaukee Bucks themed keepsake receiving blankets 👶🍼🏀

MILWAUKEE — Each baby born in 2019 at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin hospitals will receive a Milwaukee Bucks themed keepsake “welcome to the family” receiving blanket.

The blankets were distributed beginning Jan. 1 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend and St. Catherine’s Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie.

“We’re always thrilled to welcome new Bucks fans to the world and we’re pleased to give newborns across Froedtert’s health network a special keepsake blanket that they’ll cherish for years to come,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a news release.

“Parenting, like basketball, is a team sport, so we’re grateful to the Milwaukee Bucks for extending their generosity to our very littlest patients to make sure they leave Froedtert & MCW birth centers with a cozy keepsake,” said Froedtert Health president and CEO Cathy Jacobson in the release.

Feigin and Bucks mascot Bango welcomed some of the first newborns of 2019 with their new blankets on Thursday, Jan. 3 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.