× Police: Man shot, wounded at bus stop in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Jan. 2 near Locust and Teutonia. It happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old suffered a minor gunshot wound while at a bus stop in the area. This incident appears to be over a woman both individuals know.

Milwaukee police are looking for a subject of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.