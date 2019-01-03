Recognize them? West Allis police seek suspects in Speedway armed robbery

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help identifying two suspects sought in connection with an armed robbery at Speedway near 103rd and Greenfield.

It happened on Dec. 19 around 1:30 a.m.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: Male, white, standing approximately 6′ tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, hazard yellow gloves and dark work or hiking boots.

Suspect 2: Male, white, standing approximately 6′ tall, wearing black pants with paint on them, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white symbol over the upper left chest and white/light tennis shoes. This person was armed, police said.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to please contact West Allis police.