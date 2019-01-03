Secret Service: Man arrested at Mar-a-Lago wanted to talk to Pres. Trump about ‘his $6.3 trillion’

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities said a man was arrested for trespassing after he drove up to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, told a Secret Service agent he was there to talk to the president about “his $6.3 trillion” and refused to leave.

Florida court documents show 30-year-old Brian Whitehurst pulled up to the president’s resort Sunday afternoon, Dec. 30 and told Secret Service Agent Tim Donohue he needed to talk to the president about the trillions of dollars. It’s unclear what he was referring to. Donohue and a Mar-a-Lago security official told Whitehurst he had to leave, but he refused, saying he had a reservation.

Palm Beach police arrested Whitehurst on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and released him. He has no listed phone number.

President Trump had been expected at Mar-a-Lago, but remained in Washington because of the government shutdown.