Special message: Howl the Owl can help you kick off the new year with kindness

MILWAUKEE -- His name is Howl -- and it stands for "help others with love." Howl the Owl just happens to be the main character in a series of children's books. The author of those books, Brenda Cortez, joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about them. Brenda Cortez is an author who has written a series of "Howl the Owl" children's books. "Howl Helps Others" is about being kind and helping others. The other books in the series are about organ donation.

If you're interested, you can bring your kids to Brenda's book signing this Saturday. She'll be signing books at 11 a.m. at the Barnes & Noble on 76th Street. Howl the Owl will be there too.