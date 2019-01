Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking to jump start your New Year's fitness resolutions, we've got a place for you. Suzanne join spent the morning at Danceworks in Milwaukee with how you can tap into that fitness goal this new year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Danceworks (website)

Founded in 1992, the mission of Danceworks, Inc. is to enhance joy, health and creativity through dance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video