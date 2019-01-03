Trends you can expect to see in supermarkets, items likely added to restaurant menus

MILWAUKEE -- A new year means hot new food trends. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with what's trending for 2019.
1. Plant-Based Protein Continues to Grow
• The uptick of plant-based foods, in the meat & dairy aisle, will continue.
• Oat milk will grow in popularity.
• Oat milk has more fiber and carbohydrates, it is thicker and more similar to milk than nut milks, allowing it to be frothed for lattes.
2. Doughnuts for Dessert
• Unique flavors and fillings will be a hit in 2019.
• Move over jelly donut, Snicker-filled donuts and maple bacon donuts are taking center stage.
3. CBD Infusions
• From smoothies, brownies and cocktails, CBD is already appearing on menus across the country.
• Once such offering is locally produced Tapuat Kombucha with CBD Oil.
4. Kombucha & Gut Health
• Kombucha, is a sweet, fizzy drink made of yeast, sugar, and fermented tea. It has a number of potential health benefits, including gut health and liver function.
• Digestive health continues to be a key health focus, which means prebiotics and probiotic-rich food and beverage will be widely available.
• Shelf-stable pre and probiotics will be found in crackers, nutrition bars and oatmeal.
5. Dessert Hummus
• A sweet spread made from chickpea will push to be the 'better for you' sweet tooth fix in 2019.
• No olive oil and garlic here, it`s substituted with ingredients such as cocoa, vanilla and mint instead.
• Best-selling brands include Boar`s Head and Delighted by Hummus.
6. Reducing Waste
• The case against waste will emerge as an important eco-conscious effort for restaurants and grocery stores. They will move to recyclable packaging, paper bags and more incentives to BYOB—Bring Your Own Bag; including vegetable bags to avoid the plastic that end up polluting our planet.