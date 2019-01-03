Washington County Sheriff’s Office swears in new sheriff

WASHINGTON COUNTY — There’s a new sheriff in town in Washington County.

Martin Schulteis was sworn in Thursday evening, Jan. 3. He’s taking over for Washington County Sheriff Dale Schmidt as he retires.

Turns out, Sheriff Schulteis’ brother is an active duty lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

He administered the oath on Thursday as Schulteis was sworn in.

“It’s kind of generational. My father is a retired sheriff, so he was here, and I was here and my brother was here. It’s very special,” said Schulteis. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and that the citizens of Washington County entrusted me for the job.”