Britney Spears cancels Las Vegas residency due to father’s health

Las Vegas, NV (KITV) — Britney Spears has canceled her residency at Park MGM, according to posts on social media. The shows were scheduled to begin in February.
Britney says that she is canceling the planned shows because of her father’s health. He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas two months ago.
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
The new residency was announced at special event in October. This would have been the second residency for the pop star. The first residency was across the street from Park MGM at Planet Hollywood. That residency began December 2013 and she performed in more than 200 shows before it ended.
Information on refunds can be found on britneyspears.com , according to the singer.