Britney Spears cancels Las Vegas residency due to father’s health

Las Vegas, NV (KITV) — Britney Spears has canceled her residency at Park MGM, according to posts on social media. The shows were scheduled to begin in February.

Britney says that she is canceling the planned shows because of her father’s health. He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas two months ago.

The new residency was announced at special event in October. This would have been the second residency for the pop star. The first residency was across the street from Park MGM at Planet Hollywood. That residency began December 2013 and she performed in more than 200 shows before it ended.

Information on refunds can be found on britneyspears.com , according to the singer.