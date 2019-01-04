Correctional officer pleads not guilty, accused of punching jail inmate

MILWAUKEE — Rashed Farrakhan pleaded not guilty on Friday, Jan. 4 to charges of misconduct in public office and abuse of a resident of a penal facility.

Farrakhan is accused of beating up an inmate. Prosecutors say the charges stem from an incident on Nov. 14, 2018 when Farrakhan repeatedly punched an inmate in front of other guards.

Prosecutors say Farrakhan and other guards were escorting an inmate to his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail, when the inmate began “laughing at the officers, specifically at the defendant,” while they removed his handcuffs.

A criminal complaint says Farrakhan said something to the inmate then removed his glasses and punched the inmate repeatedly in the torso. The correctional officers who witnessed the alleged attack told investigators the inmate never made verbal threats or attempted to use physical force.

Farrakhan is due back in court on Jan. 29.