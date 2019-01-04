× Drug bust in Fond du Lac: Police arrest 36-year-old woman, seize cocaine

FOND DU LAC — Police arrested a 36-year-old Fond du Lac woman on Thursday evening, Jan. 3 for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place as well as possession with intent to deliver cocaine and other drugs.

Investigators were at a residence near 2nd and Everett in Fond du Lac around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say five subjects were located inside the residence — and investigators seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia. No one was injured during this incident.

Fond du lac police were assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Unit, Fond du Lac Fire Department and Ripon Police Department K9 Unit.