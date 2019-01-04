× Is your kid addicted to Fortnite?

With more than 150 million players, “Fortnite” has become a cultural phenomenon.

The online game has captivated gamers and inspired a few dance moves like “flossing.”

“They can play with their own friends. They can do it at times when they might not be able to get together with their friends, meaning they can all be at home, but yet they can be together,” said Mark Vander Ley, family counselor.

A survey shows the average player spends about $85 on in-game cosmetic items and around 15 percent of players say they’ve missed school time to play. Family counselors say there’s such a thing as too much Fortnite.

“I think there can be an impact. I wouldn’t want parents to overreact to it,” Vander Lay said. “I think if a child is only playing video games for a long, long period of time and not having other types of social interaction, then it can have some negative impacts.”

Even though it’s free to play, Fortnite pulled in more than $3 billion in revenue just in 2018.