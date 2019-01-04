January 4
-
Retired FDA research monkeys find new home and music in Florida
-
After Brewers’ NLDS victory, some look toward World Series: ‘Nobody can stop them’
-
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
-
Ancient Baobab trees in Southern Africa are dying: Scientists blame climate change
-
‘Been dreaming about this:’ Fans pack Milwaukee’s downtown bars for Game 7
-
-
Free beer: List of bars where you can get a free brew Friday is revealed
-
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
-
Bars brace for big crowds after Brewers bet wins free beer for Milwaukee
-
Caught on camera: Porch pirate struggles with large TV, tripping and squeezing it into small car
-
Convicted felon’s Facebook video catches the attention of federal agents, leads to new arrest
-
-
Game on: Fans flock to Milwaukee bars to cheer on the Brewers
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty surprises wedding party
-
Start times, networks revealed for all NLCS, ALCS games