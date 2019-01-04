× Jump in teen use of e-cigarettes prompts Wisconsin advisory

MADISON — A jump in electronic cigarette use by Wisconsin teenagers has prompted the state Department of Health Services to issue a health advisory.

The state health officer says e-cigarette use among Wisconsin high school students increased 154 percent between 2014 and 2018. In 2014, 8 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes. In 2018, that figure grew to 20 percent, or one out of every five students.

The surgeon general has said that nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm the developing brain.

The state advisory says the epidemic use of e-cigarettes is a complicated problem and more must be done to combat it. The state recommends that parents learn about products that are tempting teens and go tobacco free to set a good example. Teachers are also encouraged to implement tobacco-free school policies.