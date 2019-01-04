Monkey Bar Fitness wants ‘to change the way you look at health and fitness’

MILWAUKEE -- Shake that holiday weight and keep it off for good! Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out the new Milwaukee Fitness Collective. One dozen fitness and health experts are getting together in an effort to help Milwaukeeans find their fitness home -- complete with local boutique gyms and health experts. They're offering the first ever Milwaukee Fitness passport, changing the way you look at health and fitness with techniques that go beyond the body and open the mind to experience how your body can truly function.

About Monkey Bar Fitness (website)

We want to change the way you look at health and fitness. Our techniques go beyond the body and open the mind to experience how your body can truly function. We're inspired by nature, and it's rooted in what we do as a gym and as trainers. We run, jump, crawl, climb, and build usable skills that yield results and inspire lasting confidence.

Our philosophy is based on three foundations that build on one another to produce the most holistic approach in the industry: Natural Training, Restoration Yoga, and Plant-Based Nutrition. By engaging in this "Wheel of Life," you will learn the skills necessary to rebuild and realign your body, train like a warrior, and eat plant strong.