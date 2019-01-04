× Racine man arrested for 6th OWI offense following crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 64-year-old Racine man was arrested Thursday night, Jan. 3 for his 6th OWI offense following a crash in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Sheridan Road and Walter Avenue for a crash.

The on scene investigation showed that a Buick Century was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road when the driver deviated from his lane — strucking an unoccupied truck and trailer.

The operator of the Buick was identified a 64-year-old Racine man. Officers noticed signs of impairment, and administered Standard Field Sobriety Tests. The results showed that the operator was impaired, and he was arrested.

He was transported to the Racine County Jail. Charges have been recommended for operating while intoxicated 6th offense, and unsafe lane deviation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.