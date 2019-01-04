Recognize him? MPD seeks help to identify man who robbed liquor store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the following suspect wanted for the robbery of Steve’s Liquor Store on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 7:08 p.m. The suspect demanded money from the register and fled the store, located at 6213 W. Appleton Ave.

According to officials, the suspect is described as male, black, between 40 and 50 years of age with medium complexion. He’s between 5’4″ and 5’6″ and approximately 160 lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue rimmed baseball cap, Gerry brand black winter jacket with a hood, a white/grey checkered button up shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and gold rimmed sunglasses.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.