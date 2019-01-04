× Snoop Dogg offers to adopt rescue dog “Snoop”

TRENTHAM, England — Rapper to the rescue!

After learning of a pooch named “Snoop,” abandoned on a street in England, hip hop star Snoop Dogg says maybe there’s a spot for the pup at his house.

Snoop told the Daily Star, “There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop… if he really needed a home then he has one with us.”

Snoop is not the only dog lover ready to roll out the welcome mat.

Since the abandonment, several adoption inquiries have been made for the Staffordshire Bull Terrier.