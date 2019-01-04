Teacher accused of sending naked pictures to student waives right to preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — Kenneth Chu waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday, Jan. 4 — and was bound over for trial. This, as he faces multiple charges for allegedly having inappropriate communication with students at Milwaukee’s Ronald Reagan High School.

Chu, a teacher at Reagan, faces the following criminal charges:

Causing a child 13-18 years of age to view or listen to sexual activity

Exposing a child to harmful material (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Chu starting communicating with a 16-year-old via Snapchat in the summer of 2018. The complaint said Chu would ask the girl “if she wanted to sneak off and fool around” — and he began to send pictures to the girl of himself naked. The complaint indicates Chu demanded the girl send him photos of a similar nature — and “kept threatening her, saying he had the power to suspend her.” The complaint indicates there were other moments when Chu “asked (the girl) under his breath if she wanted to sneak off with him and ‘mess around.'” The complaint also said Chu sent the girl “video and images of his naked body approximately 40 times. This would occur on school nights and weekends.” One text message said he was “crushing pretty hard.” Another read, “I’ve fallen for you.”

Chu is expected back in court to enter pleas to the charges against him on Jan. 23.