MILWAUKEE -- Planning what might be the most memorable day of your life is a daunting task. But you can find all the ideas you could ever want at State Fair Park this weekend. Derica Williams spent the morning checking out the Wonderful World of Weddings.

About Wonderful World of Weddings (website)

This year’s show attendees will enjoy a wedding whirlwind of ideas, products and services to enhance their special day. The Wonderful World of Weddings is the best bridal expo Milwaukee has to offer! We are proud of our reputation as Wisconsin’s oldest, largest and most prestigious wedding expo, and we work hard to uphold this reputation, year after year.

In 2019, we will showcase nearly 200 wedding experts in their respective fields. You and your entire attending party will be able to experience a feast for the senses during your time at the bridal expo. Sample wedding cake along with taste tests from local restaurants and catering companies. Hear music from pop-oriented DJs and string quartets to harpists and brass quintets. Breathe in the rich scent of floral bouquets and centerpieces. See the creativity of wedding photographers and videographers. Sit in a limo, then plan your honeymoon…all the while, collecting names, phone numbers, websites and literature that will help preserve your most valuable precious resource—time!