Visitation, memorial service to be held for fire captain struck by suspected drunk driver

LAKE MILLS — A public visitation will be held for Lake Mills fire captain Christopher Truman on Saturday, Jan. 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School with a emergency service member flyby salute to occur starting at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 6 a second visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School with a memorial service to immediately follow from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Truman, 46, was killed while off-duty on New Year’s Eve — as he worked to help a young driver in need.

Captain Chris Truman stopped to help a driver on Highway 12 eastbound near the bridge over the Yahara River in Monona. While doing so, he was struck by a suspected impaired driver. Truman died at the hospital. The New Year’s Eve crash backed up traffic for hours.

The person Truman helped that day was a young girl, according to a Facebook post from the department. The family shared that Captain Truman saw the girl pulled over –out of her car. He told her to get back in and that he’d follow her to safety when a driver slammed into him.

Police arrested Samuel Cremers in connection to Truman’s death.