57 years in the making, high school sweethearts finally tie the knot💍❤️

MILWAUKEE — Finding their way back together after more than 50 years apart and in different states. One union got to be a true love connection.

Smiling from ear to ear because of what lies ahead, at age 72, Barbara Cotton prepared to get married on Saturday, Jan. 5. She didn’t just find love after all this time, it’s something that she held onto for years.

“He had always loved me and I loved him,” said Cotton.

She’s talking about Curtis Brewer.

“We were high school sweethearts I went to his junior prom and senior prom,” said Cotton.

“We dated through high school and went steady,” Brewer said.

When her mother died tragically, Cotton was let to take care of her five brothers.

“Curtis went off to college, our lives kind of lost each other but we never broke up just got separated,” said Cotton.

Until they connected on the internet.

“She saw me on classmates.com. I answered her back, I answered her real quick,” said Brewer.

After years of corresponding, the two met up several times and just a few months ago…

“Finally August the 15th of this year, I couldn’t take it any longer. I called her on the phone and said, ‘Would you?’ That’s all I got out, she said yes, would you marry me — I couldn’t get marry out,” said Brewer.

“No one really loved me as much as Curtis loved me. It was such an unconditional loving relationship and no one was ever able to match that,” Cotton said.

On Jan. 5, more than 50 years of dating, they have come full circle and solidified their union with wedding rings.

“We know that God is in charge. No one could have planned this. We know this was meant to be,” said Cotton.

“It’s a beautiful day. I’m blessed,” Brewer said.

The couple plans on being snowbirds and spending their lives together seeing the country traveling in an RV as a gift guests contributed toward the purchase of it on a GoFundMe page.