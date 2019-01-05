× Brewers acquire three players from Mets in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill along with infielder Felix Valerio from the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton. The announcement was made Saturday, Jan. 5 by General Manager David Stearns.

“The addition of Bobby Wahl gives us another power arm in the bullpen,” said Stearns. “Bobby has the arsenal to be a very quality Major League reliever and has dominated the upper levels of the minor leagues.”

Wahl, 26, has made 14 career relief appearances in the Major Leagues with Oakland (7 games in 2017) and New York (7 games in 2018). He was acquired by the Mets this past July 21 as part of the trade that sent right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to Oakland. He spent most of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level, going 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 12 saves in 38 games (1 start) between Nashville (34g/1gs) and Las Vegas (4g). He produced 73 strikeouts in just 45.0 innings pitched.

“Adam Hill and Felix Valerio are two young prospects who got off to impressive starts in their first professional action in 2018,” said Stearns. “We believe that both players have bright futures and we are excited to add them to our system.”

Hill, 21, was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina. He spent his first professional season at Class-A Brooklyn, where he went 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 9 relief appearances. He notched 26 strikeouts in just 15.1 innings pitched.

Valerio, 18, spent his first professional season in the Dominican Summer League, batting .319 with 3 HR, 22 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 67 games. His 84 hits tied for the league lead.

Broxton, 28, is a career .221 hitter with 33 HR, 79 RBI and 50 stolen bases in 276 games in the Major Leagues with Pittsburgh (2015) and Milwaukee (2016-18). He was acquired by Milwaukee from Pittsburgh, along with right-handed pitcher Trey Supak, on December 17, 2015. He batted .179 with 4 HR, 11 RBI and 5 stolen bases in 51 games this season.