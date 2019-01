× Female Marine platoon to train with men for the 1st time

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — Saturday, Jan. 5 marked history for the U.S. Marine Corps.

A platoon of 50 women trained alongside the men for the first time ever. It happened at an outpost on Parris Island in South Carolina.

Marine Corps leaders decided it would be the most efficient way to train the troops.

The Marines first began accepting women for combat in 2016.