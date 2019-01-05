Governor-elect Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Barnes host kids’ gala in Milwaukee; ‘They are our future’

MILWAUKEE — Two days to go until the transition of power takes place in Madison, but the celebration started early for some Wisconsin Gov. -elect Tony Evers’ youngest supporters.

Evers and his incoming Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, hosted one of three kids’ galas at Discovery World on Saturday, Jan. 5.

A gala was hosted at the Madison Children’s Museum earlier in the day, and a third celebration will happen on Sunday, Jan. 6 in Appleton.

Evers, a former teacher and the state’s school superintendent, says he wanted to share his love of government with kids across the state.

“Just spent an hour or two with kids and they are our future, so it’s a great way for us to kick off this and to highlight how important it is for young people not only to be involved in activities, but this is kind of a big civics lesson,” said Evers.

Evers will be sworn as Wisconsin’s next governor on Monday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. Evers and incoming lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes will then host a gala that evening.