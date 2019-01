MILWAUKEE — A fire near 33rd and State Street in Milwaukee displaced 12 people on Saturday, Jan. 5.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the two and-a-half story home around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 45 minutes of their arrival.

The Red Cross is assisting the 12 people displaced, including children.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.