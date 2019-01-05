MILWAUKEE -- If your new year's resolution was to try new things -- or even do more of the same -- VISIT Milwaukee has got you covered. Kristin Settle from VISIT Milwaukee stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to fill us in on some of Milwaukee's most exciting January events.
Museums, musicals and more: Milwaukee events for January 2019
-
Get in the holiday spirit with these November events in Milwaukee
-
VISIT Milwaukee highlights Christmas traditions old and new
-
Skulloween Bike Night: A popular haunt celebrating ‘all things black and orange’
-
Veterans, members of military get into Milwaukee Art Museum free on Veterans Day
-
‘Incredibly successful:’ Organizers hope to expand Milwaukee’s Christkindlmarket in 2019
-
-
Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 26
-
Enjoy ‘spooktacular’ activities at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s popular ‘Not-So-Scary Halloween’
-
Bucks’ Alex Lasry hopes to put ‘Milwaukee on the map in a way that it hasn’t been’
-
‘Unique opportunity:’ How much are fans willing to pay to see Brewers play in NLCS?
-
Proposal to merge Milwaukee Public Museum with Mitchell Park Domes stirs interest
-
-
Michelle Obama extends ‘Becoming’ book tour; includes stop in Milwaukee on March 14
-
‘Awesome setup:’ Families create art, play as MAM, Milwaukee Ballet team up for ‘Joys of Toys’ event
-
From Oktoberfest to China Lights: All the fun you can find across the city of Milwaukee this October