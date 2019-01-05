× Officials: Quick-thinking Good Samaritan helped family escape Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — Thanks to the action of a Good Samaritan, all residents of a Mount Pleasant home were able to escape a destructive fire that happened late night Friday, Jan. 4.

According to officials, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to a home near Spring Meadow Ln. and Larkhill Dr. because of a garage fire. A Good Samaritan noticed smoke coming from the garage and was able to alert the homeowner around 11:15 p.m. Due to the quick thinking of that person, all residents of the home were able to escape the fire without any injuries.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the roof of the garage collapsed. The two vehicles located inside the garage were completely damaged.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the fire began outside the garage near a wood pile. There was extensive heat, water and smoke damage to the rest of the residence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 and press option #4.