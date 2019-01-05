× Police officer accused of having hundreds of child porn files

HAMDEN, Conn. — A North Branford police officer was arrested after allegedly being found with hundreds of pornographic media files involving children.

Hamden police arrested 58-year-old Anthony DeLuise on Monday after officers executed a search and seizure at his home on Sebec Street in July.

DeLuise is a North Branford police officer but has been absent from his position since Feb. 14, 2018.

During the search and seizure, police found multiple media storage devices containing upwards of 1,000 still image and movie files of suspected child pornography.

Police said the investigation into DeLuise and his address began in January 2018.

In July, police said they were granted an arrest warrant from Meriden Superior Court.

DeLuise was charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the 1st Degree and released on a $25,000 bond.

He is due in Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 8.

In a statement, North Branford Police Chief James Lovelace said “The charges against Mr. DeLuise are disturbing and troublesome, however, they are the actions of a single person and do not reflect the behavior of the dedicated men and women of the NBPD.”

DeLuise is a sergeant with the North Branford Police Department and was the president of the police union.

Lovelace told Channel 3 that DeLuise have not been on active duty.

“You get a little surprised when you hear about a police officer that’s supposed to be taking care of stuff like that, then all of a sudden, what happens? You hear about them. They’re not different than anybody else,” said Joe Palmucci.

Lovelace said an internal affairs investigation is underway.