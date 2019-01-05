× Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police seek public’s help to find men wanted for robbing TJ Maxx

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls are asking the public to help identify three suspects wanted for stealing from TJ Maxx on Friday, Dec. 28.

According to officials, the three suspects entered the store, selected four or more women’s down coats and fled the store, activating the theft detection alarm at the door. Total loss to the store was $259.96. A suspect vehicle was observed fleeing the area, which was described as a gold Chevrolet Equinox with a license plate similar to ADE-1257.

According to officials, the suspects are described as follows:

The first suspect is described as male, black, in his early 30s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue basketball-style shoes. He is about 5’10”, weighing about 180 lbs.

The second suspect is described as male, black, in his early 30s, wearing prescription glasses, a red, white and blue hooded sweatshirt, blue track pants and brown boots. He was about 5’10” tall, weighing around 170-200 lbs. The suspect had cornrow-styled hair.

The third suspect is described as male, black, in his early 30s, wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas track pants and blue or gray shoes. He was about 6’02”, weighing about 170-200 lbs. The suspect had a short goatee or beard.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.