Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old James Jenkins, last seen at Culver’s in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say James Jenkins was last seen at the Culver’s on Capitol Drive in Shorewood, around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Officials describe Jenkins as a male, black, standing 6′ tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with brown collar, white sweater, black pants and white shoes.

Authorities say Jenkins may have gotten on a county bus.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jenkins is asked to called the Shorewood Police Department at 414-351-9900.