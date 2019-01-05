Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Suspect in custody in connection with homicide in Pewaukee

Posted 10:32 pm, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41PM, January 5, 2019

Village of Pewaukee police presence in neighborhood

PEWAUKEE — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a homicide in Pewaukee. Officials have been investigating a suspicious death at a residence near Meadow Creek and Lexington since Thursday night, Jan. 3.

Pewaukee police say the identification of the suspect will be released once they are formally charged.

Saturday, Jan. 5 a number of officials were spotted outside the residence.

Assistance was eventually requested from at least half-a-dozen agencies.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.

